Siouxland Forecast: September 7, 2020

Big changes are arriving in Siouxland this week. Today, we’re seeing clouds increasing with temperatures cool in the 60s and 70s. Tonight, we’ll have showers starting around midnight and will continue into the daylight hours of tomorrow. Temperatures tonight will drop into the lower 40s.

Tomorrow looks to be rainy all day long with totals around .5″-1″ of rain for most of Siouxland. Temperatures will stay in the upper 40s and lower 50s tomorrow.

Tomorrow night looks to be in the mid 40s with light showers. Rain will taper off throughout the night and into Wednesday morning. Conditions should be quiet by Wednesday afternoon with highs in the mid 50s.