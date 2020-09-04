Siouxland Forecast: September 4th, 2020

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) –

Good morning and happy Friday Siouxland! After today Labor Day Weekend is ours and it’s looking to be a great one!

We’re looking at a sunny and warm Labor Day Weekend with a major cool down next week with a good chance of rain as well.

Temperatures this morning are on the cooler side in the low 50s and upper 40s with light winds from the southeast up to 10 mph.

Satellite and radar imagery shows that we were clear through the night until some clouds moved in between 3 and 4 this morning.

Today’s out the door forecast shows that it will be sunny and pleasant as temperatures rise to a high of 87 by this afternoon.

Then tonight we will stay on the mild and quiet side as we fall to a low of 55 by tomorrow morning.

As always, tune into KCAU 9 News this morning between 5 and 7 to see what we can expect this weekend and when we can see some rain in the area!