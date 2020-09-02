Siouxland Forecast: September 2nd, 2020

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) –

Good morning and happy Hump Day Siouxland!



We are officially half way through the week! We are looking at a sunny and warm weather pattern as we head into the weekend with slim rain chances coming our way and fall like weather hitting the area next week.



Temperatures this morning are on the cooler side as they are ranging in the 50s across the area with light winds from the west and southwest up to 10 mph.

Satellite and radar imagery shows that we had a clear and quiet night in Siouxland.



Your out the door forecast for today shows that it’s going to be warm and sunny as temperatures rise to a high of 88 by this afternoon .



Then tonight we will stay on the clear and mild side as we fall to a low of 60 by tomorrow morning.



