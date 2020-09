SIOUX CITY, IA (KCAU) – Good morning Siouxland. Forecast high today significantly cooler than yesterday with most areas seeing some high 60’s and a few reaching into the 70’s, but overall a more seasonal day for the region.

Morning clouds which will clear a bit in the afternoon with strong west northwestern winds ranging from 10 to 20 mph, with gusts likely to reach over 30 mph in certain areas.