Siouxland Forecast: September 27, 2020

SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – Good afternoon Siouxland. A cooler day in the region after the passage of a cold front. temperatures in the high 60’s and low 70’s. Strong winds will persist from the northwest, with many places reporting gusts over 30 mph. Clouds moving through the area with a chance for some showers to enter from the north. Overnight temperatures dropping down to the upper 40’s, with northwest winds persisting between 10 to 20 mph, finally dying down after midnight. Temperatures continuing to drop tomorrow with highs in the low 60’s, winds from the WNW poicking up between 10-20 mph, possibly gusting over 30 mph again.

A dry pattern settling into the area with cooler temps in the forecast.