Siouxland Forecast: September 26th, 2020

SIOUX CITY, IA (KCAU) – Good afternoon Siouxland. Breezy conditions in the area with strong west winds up to 15 mph, and gusts over 30 mph. Clousy conditions are going to limit the highs into mid 80’s for most places. Clouds will continue for the evening with an overnight low in the upper 50’s and the winds abating to be from the northwest between 5-10 mph.

Windy conditions return tomorrow with similar winds up to 20 mph, and gusts potentially reaching over 30 mph. Cooler weather tomorrow with a forecast high in the high 60’s, putting us closer to seasonal temperatures. with a dry pattern settling into the area for the week ahead.