Siouxland Forecast: September 23rd, 2020

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) –

Good morning and happy hump day Siouxland!



We are looking at summer-like weather lingering in the area, with a weekend cool down in the works, and little to no rain mixed in.



Temperatures are currently in the 50s across the area with light winds from the south between 5 and 10 mph this morning.



Satellite and radar imagery show that Siouxland has had another quiet night with mostly clear skies.



Today’s out the door forecast shows that it’s going to be comfortable but breezy today as temperatures rise to a high of 85 by this afternoon.



Then tonight we will see a few clouds move into the area as we become partly cloudy and quiet while we fall to a low of 60 by tomorrow morning.

