Siouxland Forecast: September 22, 2020

News
Posted: / Updated:

Good morning and happy Fall Siouxland!

We may be welcoming fall today but we are still looking at a warm start to the season with summer like temperatures but a cold front moving through this weekend.

Temperatures this morning are in the mid to upper 50s and low 60s across the Siouxland area with light winds from the south between 5 and 10 mph.

Satellite and radar imagery shows that it’s been a clear and quiet night in Siouxland.

Today’s out the door forecast shows that temperatures are going to rise to a high of 85 by this afternoon with plenty of sunshine and a bit of a breeze with winds up to 15 mph.

Then tonight we will continue to stay clear and quiet as we fall to a low of 58 by tomorrow morning.

As always, tune into KCAU 9 News this morning between 5 and 7 to see your full extended forecast.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss