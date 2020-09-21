Siouxland Forecast: September 21st, 2020

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) –

Good Monday morning Siouxland!

We are looking at the chance for some afternoon isolated showers/ thunderstorms possible with temperatures above average this week before a cold front moves through this coming weekend.

Temperatures this morning are on the comfortable side, not too chilly out there in the low 60s and upper 50s.

Winds this morning are coming from the south between 5 and 15 mph. Wind will continue to increase to 10 to 15 mph by this afternoon.

Satellite and radar imagery shows that we have seen some cloud coverage overnight with really light scattered sprinkles in the area.

Today’s out the door forecast shows that temperatures are going to rise to a high of 84 by this afternoon with the chance for some afternoon isolated showers/ thunderstorms possible.

Then tonight we will be mostly clear and mild as we fall to a low of 58 by tomorrow morning.

As always, tune into KCAU 9 News this morning between 5 and 7 to see your full extended forecast!