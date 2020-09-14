Siouxland Forecast: September 14, 2020

Good Monday morning Siouxland!

I hope you all had a great weekend! We are looking at a fairly sunny and pleasant week with highs in the 80s and a late week cold front moving through.

Temperatures this morning are on the cooler side in the 50s across the area with light winds ranging between calm conditions and 10 mph. We will see these winds drastically increase to between 15 and 20 mph throughout the day with gusts as high as 25 mph possible.

Satellite and radar imagery shows that we had a nice quiet night across Siouxland with clear skies.

Today’s out the door forecast shows that it’s going to be sunny and windy as well as pleasant with temperatures rising to a high of 83 by this afternoon.

Then tonight we will continue to stay clear and mild as we fall to a low of 58 by tomorrow morning.

As always, tune into KCAU 9 News to see how pleasant this week is going to get and when we will see that late week cold front move through the area.