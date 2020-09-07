Siouxland Forecast: Sep. 6, 2020

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Good evening Siouxland!

With temperatures leveling off in the lower 90s, it looks like we didn’t get as warm as we expected. That’s due to a cold front starting its trek through the area. You can see this more clearly as the shift in winds is happening sooner than expected.

It’s still a little breezy out there with winds between 5 and 15 mph. Some wind gusts are being reported at 25 mph. A few high clouds have been in the area today, but overall it’s been a sunny day that’ll continue into the evening hours.

Clouds will develop early tomorrow morning, bringing calmer north winds with speeds between 5 to 10 mph and low temperatures in the mid 50s.

It’s going to be a much cooler day tomorrow with a high in the upper 60s and winds persisting from the northeast at speeds of 5to 15 mph and some gusts up to 25 mph again.

Tune into KCAU 9 News at 10:00 p.m. for your full extended forecast!