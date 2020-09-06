Siouxland Forecast: Sep. 5, 2020

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Good evening Siouxland!

Even though the weather is warm outside, we don’t have to worry about high humidity! Without the humidity, it feels quite comfortable out there.

Temperatures right now range from the 80s to the mid 90s. It’s a little breezy in the region, with southeast winds ranging from 5 to 15 mph. Wind gusts are being reported at 20 mph in a few locations.

We’ve had a sunny day with few clouds, but as it nighttime approaches, some clouds will roll in with breezy conditions persisting.

Overnight lows will be in the low 70s with southern winds between 10 and 15 mph.

Tomorrow will warm up with forecast highs in the mid 90s. Winds will blow initially from the south and will shift to the north with speeds ranging from 10-15 mph.

