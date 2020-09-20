Siouxland Forecast: Sep. 20, 2020

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Good afternoon siouxland!

Temperatures in the area didn’t go up to the highs we expected with temperatures in the mid to upper 70’s.

Strong south winds are still in the area with speeds between 15-25 mph with gust being reported over 35 mph.

A few showers are making their way from the east, but they look like they’re scattered and weakening, so chances of seeing some rain aren’t high.

Overnight low in Sioux City will be in the upper 50’s, winds will die down to 10-20 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Tomorrow more temperatures in the lower 80’s for the region with calmer winds between 10-15 mph from the south.

