Siouxland Forecast: Sep. 19, 2020

We saw temperatures rise today reaching into the 70’s with some western areas seeing 80.

A windy day out there with south winds above 15 mph for the region and many places reporting gust’s above 30 mph.

We’ve seen some clouds move into the area, but they’re higher and thinner, so overall sunshine is still peeling through them. Clouds will increase for the evening period and while the winds become calmer it’ll still be possible for gusts up to 30 mph.

Overnight low in Sioux City will be in the upper 50’s. Temperatures will rise a bit more putting the high tomorrow at 82°, strong winds still in place for the region, south winds between 15-20 mph with gusts possibly up to 35 mph.

