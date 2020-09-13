Siouxland Forecast: Sep. 13, 2020

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Good afternoon Siouxland!

A much warmer day out there with temperatures reaching into the high 70s and low 80s. There’s also plenty of sunshine that will persist for a few more days.

Winds are from the southwest and generally under 10 mph. Radar shows clear skies that will persist into the evening with overnight temperatures dropping to the low 50s and SSE winds close to 5 mph.

Tomorrow will be another sunny day in with highs in the low to mid 80s for the region. Winds will become stronger with southern winds between 10-15 mph.

