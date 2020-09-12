Siouxland Forecast: Sep. 12, 2020

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Good afternoon Siouxland!

After a cool week, temperatures have finally risen to over 60° in the region.

Some areas are seeing winds at over 10 mph. Few wind gusts have been reported for the region.

A cooler evening is in store for us as clouds begin to clear, leaving us with an overnight low of 50° and northwest winds close to 5 mph.

Tomorrow will warm up quite a bit with a highs reaching near 80°.

Winds will shift to the south with speeds between 5-10 mph.

