Siouxland Forecast: October 7th, 2020

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) –

We are officially half way through the week!

Today is going to be sunny and pleasant with temperatures in the 80s sticking around and a cool down coming our way next week.

Temperatures this morning are on the cooler side in the mid to upper 40s and low 50s despite Orange City seeing upper 50s.

Winds are on the light side coming from the north, northeast between 5 and 10 mph, with some areas seeing calm conditions. The good news is we are looking at nice light winds for a change today!

Satellite and radar imagery shows that it’s been yet another quiet and clear night in Siouxland.

Today’s out the door forecast shows that it’s going to warm up to a high of 81 by this afternoon with plenty of sunshine to take advantage of!

We will stay on the clear side tonight as we cool off to a low of 49 by tomorrow morning with winds staying light.

