Siouxland Forecast: October 5th, 2020

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) –

Good Monday morning Siouxland, I hope you all got to enjoy your weekend despite it being on the gloomy side at times.

We are looking at a sunny and warm week with highs in the 70s and 80s, and a weekend cold front moving through.

Temperatures are currently in the upper 40s and low 50s across the Siouxland area.

We are looking at a breezy start to our week, as winds are already on the breezy side from the south between 5 and 20 mph.

Satellite and radar imagery shows that it’s been a pretty clear and quiet night in Siouxland.

Today’s out the door forecast shows that it’s going to be sunny, warm, and breezy with temperatures rising to a high of 83 by this afternoon.

And tonight, we will stay on the clear and cool side as we fall to a low of 48 by tomorrow morning with winds calming down.

