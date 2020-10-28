Siouxland Forecast: October 28th, 2020

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) –

Good morning and happy Hump Day Siouxland! We are half way through the week and the last half of this week is going to be more pleasant compared to how the week started!

We are looking at a gradual warm up with snow continuing to melt away, and a pleasant Halloween.

Temperatures this morning are warmer than we’ve seen the past few mornings in the 20s across the area. We still have a minor wind chill this morning with real feel temperatures ranging from the teens to the 20s.

Winds are currently coming from the southwest between 5 and 15 mph. We will continue to see this light breeze throughout the day today.

Satellite and radar imagery shows that we have seen a pretty quiet night with clear skies.

Today’s out the door forecast shows that it’s going to be sunny and mild as we rise to a high of 50 by this afternoon.

Then tonight we will see a gradual increase in cloud coverage as we fall to a low of 30 by tomorrow morning.

As always, tune into KCAU 9 News this morning between 5 and 7 to see just how nice it could be on Halloween!