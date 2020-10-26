Siouxland Forecast: October 26th, 2020

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) –

Good Monday morning Siouxland!



Today is a day you are going to want to dress in layers and bundle up anytime you head outside as we are looking at some record breaking cold temperatures today, sunshine returning tomorrow, and a pleasant Halloween.



Temperatures this morning are ranging from about 10 degrees up to 20 degrees with a wind chill between 0 and 15 degrees across the Siouxland area.



The good news is, we are seeing light winds this morning from the northwest between 5 and 10 mph, and will continue to see light winds throughout this cold day ahead of us.



Satellite and radar imagery shows that there is still some light snow lingering in the southern and southeastern Siouxland areas.



Today’s out the door forecast shows that it’s going to be mostly cloudy and cold with a high of 25 degrees by this afternoon.



Then tonight we will see gradual clearing as temperatures fall to a bitter low of 10 degrees by tomorrow morning.



As always, tune into KCAU 9 News this morning between 5 and 7 to see if a warm up is coming to the Siouxland area.