Siouxland Forecast: October 21st, 2020

Good morning and happy Hump Day Siouxland!

We are officially half way through the week and we’re looking at a slight warm up today and tomorrow but a breezy and rainy day tomorrow, and a wintery mix returning this weekend.

Temperatures are in the mid to upper 30s across the area with light winds from the northwest between 5 and 10 mph, with some areas seeing closer to 15 mph.

Satellite and radar imagery shows that we’ve been mostly cloudy through the night with some light showers moving into the area from the west. This could end up being a rain/snow mix due to temperatures hovering around the freezing mark.

Today’s out the door forecast shows that it’s going to be slightly warmer with a high of 52 by this afternoon with some overnight showers moving in.

Tonight we will see scattered showers move in as temperatures fall to a low of 44 by tomorrow morning.

