Siouxland Forecast: October 2, 2020

Tonight we’ll have scattered light rain showers with a cool low temperature of 42°.

For the weekend, expect a carryover of light, broken up rain showers into Saturday. We’ve assigned a 30% chance with the best opportunity for measurable rain in northwest Iowa. The high will be just 57°. Sunday should be a bit nicer with the sunshine popping back out and the temperature working up to 61°.

Monday is going to be sunny, breezy, and warmer as we climb up to 79°. Highs will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s throughout next week with comfortable overnight lows near 50°. We should stay precipitation free for a long time once we get past tomorrow evening.

Have a great weekend.