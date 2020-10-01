Siouxland Forecast: October 1, 2020

Good morning and happy Friday Junior Siouxland! We are almost to the weekend!

Today is going to be a cool and windy day, with patchy frost tomorrow morning, and a slim rain chance this weekend.

Temperatures this morning are ranging from the mid 40s to the low 50s across the area.

We are looking at yet another day full of winds from the northwest. This morning they are breezy ranging between 5 and 15 mph, but this afternoon we could see winds up to 20 mph once again.

Satellite and radar imagery shows that we have seen some clouds roll through eastern Siouxland overnight with a few light sprinkles mixed in.

Today’s out the door forecast shows that it’s going to be on the cooler side with a high of 57 as well as windy and sunny side.

Then tonight is going to get chilly as we fall to a low of 35 by tomorrow morning with patchy frost likely.

As always, tune into KCAU 9 News this morning between 5 and 7 am to see when we could see that slim rain chance this weekend.