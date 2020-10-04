Siouxland Forecast: Oct. 4, 2020

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Good afternoon Siouxland!

Today we have had considerably warmer weather in the region as temperatures have climbed to the 60s and above. Southerly winds of about 10-15 mph have also picked up for most of the area. With all the sunshine we’ve seen today, it’s a gorgeous Sunday out there.

Tonight, expect mostly clear skies with an overnight low in the mid 40s. It will still be a little windy with SSE winds between 10-15 mph.

Tomorrow will be another beautiful day filled with sun and even warmer temperatures. Temperatures in Sioux City may reach 80° with southerly winds of 10-15 mph shifting to the WSW later on in the day. There is a possibility of some gusts up to 30 mph in some parts of the area.

The week ahead will bring above seasonal temperatures and a dry pattern.

