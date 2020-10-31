Siouxland Forecast: Oct. 31, 2020

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Good Afternoon Siouxland!

It’s a warm day out there as temperatures reach into the 60s for the region. Some areas to the northeast are only in the high 50s.

Strong winds are flowing from the northwest at over 20 mph, with gusts reported at over 30 mph. This is due to a passing cold front that gave us a little cloud coverage. It won’t affect temperatures until this evening. The overnight low will drop below freezing with northwest winds reaching speeds over 15 mph.

A cooler day is expected tomorrow as temperatures will only reach into the upper 40s with winds finally dying down to under 15 mph.

