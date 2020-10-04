Siouxland Forecast: Oct. 3, 2020

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Cloudy conditions will persist for the rest of Saturday as clouds slowly begin to thin out throughout the evening.

Expect mostly cloudy skies with an overnight low of 40° and NE winds at or below 5 mph.

Tomorrow will be sunnier as clouds exit the region to the east. Increased sunshine and southeast winds will usher in a warmer day, bringing highs in the lower 60s for the region.

To start off the work week, expect a considerable increase in temperatures as southern winds bring warmer weather. The week will have above average temperatures for this time of the year.

