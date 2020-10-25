Siouxland Forecast: Oct. 25, 2020

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Good morning Siouxland!

Colder temperatures and increased clouds will be the story for today.

A winter weather advisory will be in effect until 1 a.m. tonight, with expected snow totals between 2-5 inches for the region. The forecast high for the day will barely reach the mid to upper twenties. Winds will be from the northeast at around 10-15 mph.

Use caution when traveling as roads could be slippery.

