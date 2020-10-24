Siouxland Forecast: Oct. 24, 2020

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Good afternoon Siouxland!

Today will be a similar day to yesterday, though a touch cooler as less places are reaching above the freezing point.

Once we factor in the wind chill, some areas are feeling like they are in the teens with more areas feeling like the 20s. A slightly strong ENE wind between 10-15 mph is the reason for that strong wind chill.

We can see on the radar that snow is progressing in a southeastern fashion. We expect that to hit in the evening hours tonight with northern areas seeing snow in the late afternoon Sunday.

Clouds will persist overnight as the snow begins to fall. Overnight lows will be in the mid 20s with NE winds between 10-15 mph.

Tomorrow, snow will continue and possibly give us up to two inches of snow with overcast skies, a high in the upper 20s, and north winds between 10-15 mph.

