Siouxland Forecast: Oct. 18, 2020

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Today is going to be a chilly day with highs in the 40s.

We’ll see temperatures much cooler all week long in the 40s and 50s, when the average temps for this time of year are in the 60s.

It looks like we’ll see mostly cloudy days this coming week as well with a few light rain chances mixed in.

Overall, it looks like a fairly dry week though, even if we see a bit of rain, I don’t think it will be enough to help with the drought we’re currently experiencing.

