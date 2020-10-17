Siouxland Forecast: Oct. 17, 2020

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Hopefully you all have enjoyed the nice weather we’ve had today.

Temperatures have felt very nice outside, but tonight things will really change.

A cold front will knock our temps into the low 30s tonight and we might see a very light rain/snow mix early Sunday morning. Sunday will be very chilly with highs in the mid 40s.

Next week looks below average with a few small rain chances mixed in.

