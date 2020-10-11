Siouxland Forecast: Oct. 11, 2020

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Good afternoon Siouxland!

This warm weather we’re experiencing is due to strong southern winds. Most of the region is seeing above average seasonal temperatures in the 80° range.

Strong winds from the south are bringing this warm weather and many areas are experiencing sustained winds of over 20 mph with gusts reaching over 40 mph in some areas.

The radar is showing mostly clear skies with some showers to the northwest. Those showers are attached to a cold front that will pass through the area, leading to an increased chance of severe thunderstorms. The main concerns with these storms are strong gusts over 60 mph and a slight risk for hail.

Tonight, some rain and possible storms with the frontal passage. Overnight lows will be in the upper 40s with northwest winds between 10 and 20 mph. Expect a cooler day tomorrow as temperatures drop to the high 60s and low 70s for the area with an east wind close to 10 mph.

