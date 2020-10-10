Siouxland Forecast: Oct. 10, 2020

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Good afternoon Siouxland!

A beautiful day out there with cooler weather as compared to yesterday. Most of the region is seeing mid 70s, though the northeast is a tad cooler.

Winds flowing from the northeast are becoming slightly more eastern as you head south, with wind speeds between 5 and 10 mph. A few areas are seeing slightly higher wind speeds. Clear skies can be seen on the radar, which will continue into the evening.

The overnight low will fall to the low 50s for the region, with an east wind between 5-10 mph. Tomorrow, temperatures will rise as highs reach into the mid-80s. Southeastern winds between 10-20 mph will prevail, with some gusts reaching over 30 mph.

Due to sports coverage on KCAU 9, we will not have our 6 p.m. newscast.

For a brief recap of today’s headlines and weather, head over to our Facebook page at 5:55 p.m.

Get our full newscast and weather coverage tonight on KCAU 9 at 10 p.m.