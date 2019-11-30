Siouxland Forecast: November 30, 2019

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU)

Good afternoon and happy Saturday Siouxland! Tonight is going to be blustery as we make the transition from a wintery mix to snow with winds between 15 and 25 mph and gusts up to 40 possible. Tomorrow will continue to be blustery with windy conditions and snow lingering into the morning hours. But dry weather and sunshine will return by Monday. The National Weather Service has a few warnings out in the area from a Winter Storm Warning to our far west and north west, to a wintery weather advisory in the Nebraska and South Dakota areas, and a wind advisory for Sioux City and towards our west. All of these advisories and warnings are in effect until 12 pm tomorrow afternoon. Temperatures this afternoon are being reported in the upper 30s to low 40s. We have a low pressure system just to our west, which is why we are seeing high winds and that wind advisory in the area. Winds are currently being reported between 15 and 25 mph, we will see them stay like this today and most of tomorrow, with gusts up to 40 mph possible at times. Satellite and radar imagery shows that we have some rain moving in shortly, but later tonight that will transition into snow which will linger into tomorrow morning. And with that, we will fall to a low of 27 by tomorrow morning with windy conditions and that rain transitioning into snow.