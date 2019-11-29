Siouxland Forecast: November 29, 2019

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU)

Good morning and happy Friday Siouxland! If you plan on heading out to do some shopping today you will want to grab your jacket and take your time out on the roads. We have a wintry mix in the works for today as freezing drizzle slowly transitions into rain overnight into tomorrow. Then tomorrow we will see that rain transition back into snow by tomorrow evening, with snow continuing into Sunday. The winter weather advisory is still in effect and has been extended until midnight tonight given the wintry mix we will see throughout the day. Temperatures this morning are in the low 30s across the area. We have winds coming from the southeast between 5 and 15 mph, and we should see this calm down a tad throughout the day, before picking back up again later tonight. Satellite and radar imagery shows that we have had a few light snow showers and freezing drizzle throughout the night into this morning. Here’s a quick look at your out the door forecast for today. It’s going to be on the chilly side as we rise to a high of 35 by this afternoon with a wintry mix throughout the day. Then tonight we continue to see that wintry mix/ rain in the area as we drop to a low of 33 by tomorrow morning with winds picking back up. As always, tune into KCAU 9 News this morning at 5 and 6 to see when dry and sunny weather will return to the area.