Siouxland Forecast: November 27th, 2020

SIOUX CITY, Iowa – (KCAU)

Good morning and happy Friday Siouxland!

We are looking at a pleasant weekend ahead with dry conditions persisting, and average temperatures returning next week with highs in the 30s and low 40s.

Temperatures this morning are on the crisp side in the 20s with a slight wind chill ranging in the low to mid 20s.

It may be crisp this morning but winds are on the light side from the west, northwest between 5 and 10 mph, with some areas seeing calm conditions and eastern Siouxland seeing a slight breeze.

Satellite and radar imagery shows that we have seen a few clouds through the overnight hours with a light flurry/drizzle mix in western Siouxland last night.

But don’t worry Siouxland, today’s out the door forecast shows that we are looking at a cool and sunny day once again with a high of 47 by this afternoon.

