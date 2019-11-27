Tonight is going to be a cold and quiet night with a low of 14 and calm winds. Tomorrow will be cold with a high of 30 and a chance of a few light snow showers. Thursday night will see a low of 28 with a rain snow mix and the possibility of an icy glaze. Winds will be out of the SE at 10-15. Friday will have a 70% chance of a wintry mix with a high of 36. 44 on Saturday with a 50% chance of a wintry mix. Colder on Sunday with a high of 38 with a 30% chance of snow.
Siouxland Forecast: November 27, 2019
by: MARCUS BEASLEYPosted: / Updated: