Siouxland Forecast: November 25, 2020

News
Posted: / Updated:

Good morning and happy Hump Day Siouxland! We are officially halfway through the week!

We are looking at some morning fog possible today with afternoon sunshine mixed in, a cool but sunny Thanksgiving tomorrow, and a cool down coming our way next week.

Temperatures this morning are on the crisp side in the 30s across the area with a wind chill ranging in the upper teens and 20s.

Winds are a bit breezy this morning from the north between 5 and 15 mph.

Satellite and radar imagery shows that we have had a fairly quiet night in Siouxland despite seeing cloudy skies overnight.

And taking a look at today’s out the door forecast, you can see that it’s going to be another seasonal day with a high of 39 by this afternoon. The average high for today is typically around the 40 degree mark.

As always, be sure to tune into KCAU 9 News this morning between 5 and 7 to see just how cool we will get next week.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories