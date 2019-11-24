Siouxland Forecast: November 24, 2019

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU)-

Good afternoon Siouxland! I hope you have been able to get out there and enjoy this pleasant Sunday we have been having with highs in the 50s and sunny skies, because as you can see, the National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for all of Siouxland. This is in regards to Tuesday’s snowstorm. We have been keeping a close eye on the snowstorm and it is looking like we could see anywhere from 3 to 6 inches of snow across the area. The good news is, you have one more day to enjoy some pleasant weather, because tomorrow is going to be quiet with some sunshine and highs in the low 50s, even though we have a winter weather watch in effect for a snowy Tuesday in the works. Temperatures around Siouxland are currently being reported in the mid to upper 50s, with a few low 60s mixed in. Winds are nice and light today coming from the west, southwest between 0 and 10 mph. We should continue to see these light winds throughout the rest of the day and night tonight before they pick up a bit tomorrow. Satellite and radar imagery shows that we have had a mostly sunny day today even though we started off on the cloudy side earlier this morning. And tonight, it’s going to be cool and dry, with light winds as we fall to a low of 36 by tomorrow morning. As always, tune into KCAU 9 News tonight at 5:30 and 10:00 p.m. to see when snow is projected to start falling on Tuesday, and when it will stop.

