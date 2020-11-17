Siouxland Forecast: November 17, 2020

Good Tuesday morning Siouxland!

Today is looking to be another sunny one, we are looking at mild temperatures throughout this week, with a cold front moving through this weekend.

Temperatures this morning are on the chilly side in the 20s across the area with very light winds from the east, northeast up to around 5 mph.

Satellite and radar imagery shows that we have been mostly clear through the night despite a few clouds here and there.

And today’s out the door forecast shows that it’s going to be another mild and breezy day today as temperatures rise to a high of 50 by this afternoon.

As always, be sure to tune into KCAU 9 News this morning between 5 and 7 to see how mild this week will be and how cool we will get once this weekend’s cold front passes through.