Siouxland Forecast: November 16th, 2020

Good Monday morning Siouxland!

We are looking at a mild but windy day today, with a mild and dry week ahead and our next rain chance coming in this weekend.

Temperatures are currently ranging in the 20s across the area this morning with a wind chill ranging from about 10 degrees to the mid 20s.

Winds are on the light side this morning from the south between 0 and 10 mph, with some areas seeing closer to 15 mph. We are looking at winds increasing by this afternoon.

Satellite and radar imagery shows it’s been a pretty clear but quiet night in Siouxland.

Today’s out the door forecast shows it’s going to be mild but windy as temperatures rise to a high of 53 by this afternoon.

