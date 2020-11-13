Siouxland Forecast: November 13, 2020

Good morning and happy Friday Siouxland!

We are looking at a brisk but sunny day today, a windy day on Sunday, and highs warming into the 50s next week.

Temperatures this morning are far from the 50s in the single digits and low teens with wind chill values ranging from the negatives to the low teens.

The good news is, winds are light this morning from the south, southwest between calm conditions and 10 mph.

Satellite and radar imagery shows that it’s been a fairly clear and quiet night in Siouxland.

Today’s out the door forecast shows that It’s going to be brisk as temperatures rise to a high of 38 by this afternoon with sunny skies.

As always, tune into KCAU 9 News this morning between 5 and 7 to see when those 50s will return to Siouxland!