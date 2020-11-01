Siouxland Forecast: Nov. 01, 2020

News
Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX CITY, IA (KCAU) – Good Afternoon Siouxland!

It’s a cooler day out there with temps in the 40s. Thankfully winds have died down so wind chill isn’t really a factor.

The radar shows we had a few high and thin clouds that still let the sun shine through.

Tonight, we’ll have clear skies with an overnight low below freezing again. Winds will be from the south with speeds between 5-10 mph.

There will be considerably warmer weather tomorrow with temperatures in the lower 60s and winds between 5-10 mph. The warmer weather will persist throughout the week.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories