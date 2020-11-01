Siouxland Forecast: Nov. 01, 2020

SIOUX CITY, IA (KCAU) – Good Afternoon Siouxland!

It’s a cooler day out there with temps in the 40s. Thankfully winds have died down so wind chill isn’t really a factor.

The radar shows we had a few high and thin clouds that still let the sun shine through.

Tonight, we’ll have clear skies with an overnight low below freezing again. Winds will be from the south with speeds between 5-10 mph.

There will be considerably warmer weather tomorrow with temperatures in the lower 60s and winds between 5-10 mph. The warmer weather will persist throughout the week.