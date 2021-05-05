Siouxland Forecast: May 5, 2021

Beyond some scattered showers this evening, expect gradually clearing skies with a chilly low temperature of 37°.

We’ll have mostly sunny and beautiful weather to appreciate on Thursday & Friday. Tomorrow the high temperature will rise to 65°. Friday is going to be a touch warmer as we work up to 69°.

A rain system affects the region beginning on Saturday with PM showers likely. It’ll cool down to 58°. Highs will hang around 60° with more isolated rain showers happening Sunday & Monday. Tuesday should be dry before another round of rain passes through on Wednesday.

Later on next week, we’ll see the sunshine pop back out with highs near 70°.