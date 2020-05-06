Siouxland Forecast: May 5, 2020

Tonight we’ll have a few isolated showers and a partly cloudy sky. The temperature looks to drop to about 40°.

A cool pattern is coming our way. Wednesday should be more pleasant with a calmer wind, a mix of sun & clouds, and an afternoon high of 62°. Showers are likely to pass through on Thursday with a high of 59°. We’ll welcome back the sunshine on Friday, but it’ll do little to heat things up. The high is expected to hold steady at about 59°.

For the weekend, we’ve got showers possible on Saturday with a carryover into Sunday morning. Saturday will be somewhat mild at 64°, but Sunday we’ll take another step backward as the high registers at only 56°.

Highs will hold in the 50s and 60s next week with another rain chance Tuesday.

Another thing to keep an eye on this week – overnight low temperatures will be slipping close to the freezing mark and there’s a few overnight periods where patchy frost may happen. Specifically, Thursday night, Friday night, and Sunday night. Lows between 30° and 35° are expected! Make sure to throw a linen blanket over vulnerable plants you wish to protect.