SUMTER, S.C. (WBTW) - A South Carolina woman has been charged after allegedly licking her hands and then touching things in a grocery store, police say.

Shenir Gibson Holliday, 38, of Sumter, South Carolina, has been charged aggravated breach of peace and food tampering and was issued a citation for violation of the state home or work order, according to a news release on the Sumter Police Department's Facebook page.