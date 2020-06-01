Siouxland Forecast: May 31, 2020

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Good evening and happy Sunday Siouxland.

We are looking at a hot and sticky week coming our way with highs in the 80s and 90s, and our next chance at some thunderstorms Tuesday night.

Temperatures are currently in the 70s across the area, with windy conditions from the southeast between 20 and 30 mph.

Satellite and radar imagery shows that we started off on the cloudy side this morning with very light sprinkles in parts of Siouxland, with sunshine returning around 12 and 1 p.m. this afternoon.

Tonight we will continue to stay breezy with partly cloudy skies moving in as we fall to a low of 66 by tomorrow morning.

