Siouxland Forecast: May 30, 2020

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU)- Good evening Siouxland.

It’s been a mix of sunshine and cloud coverage today. We are looking at some light showers possible tonight and a hot and sticky week coming our way with highs in the 80s and 90s.

Temperatures this afternoon are pleasant ranging in the 60s and low 70s.

Winds are light from the east, northeast between 5 and 10 mph.

Satellite and radar imagery shows that parts of Siouxland has seen some light showers throughout the morning and early afternoon hours.

We could see some more light showers return to Siouxland overnight tonight as we fall to a low of 56 by tomorrow morning.

As always, tune into KCAU 9 News tonight at 10 p.m. to see just how warm it's going to get this coming week.