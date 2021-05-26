Siouxland Forecast: May 26, 2021

Good morning and happy Hump Day Siouxland!

We are looking at a sunny start to the day before heavy rains with thunderstorms move in later today bringing a significant cool down to the area. We are also looking at a very wet Memorial Day Weekend with lots of showers and possible thunderstorms.

Temperatures this morning are on the mild side in the 50s across the area.

Winds are light from the north, northwest up to 10 mph.

Satellite and radar imagery shows that we have seen a clear and quiet night across Siouxland.

Today we are looking at increasing clouds, becoming mostly cloudy by this afternoon with a high of 78 and evening to overnight showers and thunderstorms on the way, some of which may be strong to severe.

As always, be sure to tune into KCAU 9 News this morning between 5 and 7 to see when we could see showers and possible strong to severe thunderstorms in the area and how much rain we could see by tomorrow morning.