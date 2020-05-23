Siouxland Forecast: May 23, 2020

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Good afternoon Siouxland.

It might seem pleasant out there right now with the sun shine and warm temperatures, but we have the potential for severe weather tonight, with a wet start to the week, and 80s returning by the middle of this coming week.

Temperatures are currently in the 70s across the area.

Winds are light from the northeast between 5 and 10 mph.

Satellite and radar imagery shows that we have seen some clearing, making way for sunshine in Siouxland this afternoon. This clearing is part of the reason we are looking at a severe weather situation overnight tonight.

We won’t get too cold tonight as we fall to a low of 63 with showers and thunderstorms overnight.

With the severe potential, here’s a look at the severe risks for our area tonight. The severe risk is high. We are looking at a very low tornado risk, with a high risk for large hail, a very high risk for high winds, and a moderate risk for flooding.

