Siouxland Forecast: May 17, 2020

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU)- Good evening Siouxland!

We are looking at a cloudy night ahead, but sunshine returning tomorrow and a pleasant week coming our way with highs in the 70s and 80s.

Temperatures this afternoon are on the cooler side due to the passage of a cold front yesterday evening as they are ranging in the 50s and the 60s.

We also had a low pressure system move through the area along with the cold front, which is why we are seeing winds coming from the north, northwest between 15 and 25 mph.

Satellite and radar imagery shows that we are still seeing a few showers in northeast Siouxland due to the low pressure system that moved through.

Then tonight we will continue to see mostly cloudy skies and breezy winds as we fall to a low of 48 by tomorrow morning.

As always, tune into KCAU 9 News tonight at 10 p.m. to see just how nice this week will be and if we have any more rain chances coming our way.